68-year-old woman identified as Arlington stabbing victim

Police say they have no motive after finding a woman dead on her front lawn suffering from stab wounds in the 2400 block of Cesery Boulevard on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A neighbor tells First Coast News the woman found dead Thursday on the front lawn of her home on Cesery Boulevard is 68-year-old Gail Clark.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office initially said Thursday the victim was a 75-year-old after responding to the 2400 block of Cesery Boulevard. Police have not given official identification of the victim, but said her body suffered blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Kitchen utensils were found near the crime scene, police said during a news conference Thursday.

A neighbor tells First Coast News Clark was "a sweet, petite lady who didn't have enemies."

A man living at the same address was arrested Thursday. According to JSO jail records, 33-year-old Brian Dixon was booked on charges of armed possession of cocaine, armed possession over 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent adult felon.

This is Heidi Stevenson. She lives across the street from 68-year-old Gail Clark, who was brutally murdered at her Jacksonville, FL home Thursday morning. Heidi tells me she's afraid to come out of her home, and the scene looked like an episode of CSI.

Police said they received a 911 call at about 10:15 a.m. when a woman was found unresponsive in her yard. Police estimate she likely died between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Detectives say the victim talked her her daughter at around 6 a.m. Jacksonville firefighters were first to arrive on the scene and pronounced the woman dead, according to police.