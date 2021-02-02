JSO: Father recovering from gunshot wound after argument with son

According to the JSO, the father has non-life-threatening injuries while the son remains at-large.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who investigators say shot his father after an argument Monday afternoon.

According to the JSO, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of West 5th Street at about 3:17 p.m.

JSO said a father and son were arguing at a home in the area. At some point, the son retrieved a gun and shot his father.

First responders took the father to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at-large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email crimetips@jaxsheriff.org.