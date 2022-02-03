Multiple people shot in Riverview area of Jacksonville, says JSO

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along Soutel Drive, according to law enforcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people have been shot in the Northwest area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along Soutel Drive and Ribault Avenue, according to law enforcement.

Three people were rushed to the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

At this time, it's not clear what led up to the incident.

Ribault avenue and Soutel drive are closed for an unknown amount of time due to officers investigating an incident, JSO says.