Police: Man fighting for his life after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after being found in a parking lot on the Westside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 7:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the 2500 block of Jammes Road.

Upon arrival, police say they located an adult man in a parking lot who had been shot multiple times. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition, says JSO.

Police say that one individual was detained at the scene. There could possibly be more people involved, but police say that is still to be determined.

Police say they do not believe the community is in any immediate danger at this time.