Vigil at Ponte Vedra Beach park honors, remembers lives lost to recent mass shootings

Organizers held the vigil at Davis Park to reflect on the shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — It was a ray of light in the face of darkness as families, friends and even strangers shared in a moment of reflection during a candlelight vigil at Davis Park to honor those killed in recent mass shootings.

Organizer Aaron Berger is a native of Buffalo, New York. "Things don't happen like that in my hometown and it did and that's what hurts the most," he said of the mass shooting that happened at a grocery store on May 14.

Berger is also a father of two and grieves for the parents who lost their children inside their Texas classroom.

"It turned my stomach to know that there were families out there that were never going to be able to see their kids again, and instead of going to a graduation or have an end of year party, they have to have a funeral," Berger said.