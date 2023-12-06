Man charged with murder in Clay County shooting death in dispute 'between friends'

John Thigpen is charged with murder in the shooting death Saturday of a 35-year-old man in the 500 block of Constitution Drive in Orange Park.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man is in Clay County jail following the shooting death of a person Saturday in Orange Park. John Thigpen is charged with second-degree murder of a 35-year-old man in the 500 block of Constitution Drive. Thigpen called deputies to a residence there to report a shooting, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. Investigators learned that Thigpen shot the man, the news release states adding that the two knew each other and were in a dispute before the shooting.

The sheriff's office did not release a motive or release the victim's name.