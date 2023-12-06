Three injured in Jacksonville shooting, one arrested, another sought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men were hospitalized Sunday after being shot in the 1500 block of East 30th Street. Police were called to the area at around 3:30 p.m. in response to the shooting, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office news release states. Responding officers located two victims who were rushed to the hospital.
Officers were given a description of a vehicle involved in the shooting. A patrol officer spotted the vehicle and it attempted to speed off but crashed immediately, the news release states. One person in the vehicle was arrested, but another got away.
Several hours into their investigation, police said they located a third victim who was also taken to the hospital, the news release states.
All of the victims are in their late teens and early 20s. Police did not give the condition of the victims.