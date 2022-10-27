Employee dead after workplace related shooting in Jacksonville, police say

Police say they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee of Mobile Communications America is dead after shooting in the parking lot of the business on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Police say upon arrival they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced that man dead.

Police say that the man may have gotten into an argument with another person before the shooting occurred. The suspect is currently outstanding and there was no identifying information for the victim, police said.