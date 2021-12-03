Jacksonville police searching for man accused of pulling gun, robbing Riverside business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community tracking down a man accused of armed robbery in the Riverside area Friday morning.
Police were called to the area of 1000 McDuff Ave. South Friday morning at 6:45, for reports of an armed robbery to a business, according to a news release from JSO. The suspect entered the business, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from employees, the news release says.
The suspect drove away from the area in a blue Lexus SUV, pictured below, according to police.
Now JSO is asked for help to learn the identity of the suspect.
Anyone who has any information about the name of the suspect pictured below is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or send an email to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.