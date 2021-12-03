Jacksonville police searching for man accused of pulling gun, robbing Riverside business

Police are looking to identify the suspect accused of an armed robbery at a Riverside area business Friday morning. He drove away in a blue Lexus SUV, JSO says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community tracking down a man accused of armed robbery in the Riverside area Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of 1000 McDuff Ave. South Friday morning at 6:45, for reports of an armed robbery to a business, according to a news release from JSO. The suspect entered the business, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from employees, the news release says.

The suspect drove away from the area in a blue Lexus SUV, pictured below, according to police.

Now JSO is asked for help to learn the identity of the suspect.

