JSO: 2 shot near Gateway Mall, suspect in custody

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting near Gateway Mall Monday night.

The shooting happened on Crestwood Street near Norwood Avenue. The victims continued to drive to a gas station where they hit a man and a dog in an unrelated incident.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO. The man hit by the victims' vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, however the dog died from the crash.

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting. Investigators believe the suspect and victims knew each other prior to the shooting, JSO said.