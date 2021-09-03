JSO: 2 shot near Gateway Mall, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting near Gateway Mall Monday night.
The shooting happened on Crestwood Street near Norwood Avenue. The victims continued to drive to a gas station where they hit a man and a dog in an unrelated incident.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the two victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO. The man hit by the victims' vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, however the dog died from the crash.
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting. Investigators believe the suspect and victims knew each other prior to the shooting, JSO said.
If anyone has information on the shooting, they are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or e-mail jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.