Crime

Jacksonville police report third shooting in 5 hours Sunday

In a fourth incident earlier Sunday, a man was shot three times by police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal shooting in a garage at a home in the 3300 block of North Laura Street. Police responded to the scene to find an adult male with a gunshot wound at 6:55 p.m. 

The suspect is still at large, police said. 

This marks the third shooting Sunday -- in the span of five hours.

Police reported a nonfatal shooting in the 2800 block of Begonia Road at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. They say the shooting is unrelated to one that happened just hours before on the same street.

The victim was a man in his late 30s. He was shot in the face, hand and shoulder and was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition, police say. A suspect in that shooting is in custody.

Earlier Sunday, at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Begonia Road and found a man shot dead inside a home.

Police say that the shooting was believed to have happened during a fight.

"All parties involved" were reported in custody at that time.

Also earlier in the day, a man was shot by police in the Arlington Area. JSO said he raised his gun at officer, who shot him three times. He was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

    

