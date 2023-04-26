First responder stabbed at AMC Regency 24 movie theater

Harun Juma, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. The stabbing happened at AMC Regency 24 movie theater.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a Jacksonville first responder was stabbed at a movie theater in the Regency area last week, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On April 21 at 9:30 p.m., JSO responded to a stabbing that happened at AMC Regency 24 movie theater on Regency Square Blvd.

Harun Juma, 20, was arrested and is being charged with aggravated battery on a first responder.

A police report says a first responder was on a routine patrol when he observed a man loitering in the hallways, walking in and out of theaters. The officer says the man approached him and called him by a name he did not recognize.

At that point, some sort of altercation took place. The details of that altercation are largely redacted in the police report.

Officers responded as a result of said incident. Prior to officers arriving, a report says the man was detained in handcuffs. Officers noted in the report that the man was visibly covered in blood in front of one of the auditoriums.

A victim was found sitting, slouched against the wall of the auditorium in the hallway, the report states. He had a deep cut on his eyebrow with blood trickling down his face. There were also several lacerations on his chest and back, according to the report.