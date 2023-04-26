First responder stabbed at AMC Regency 24 movie theater

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a Jacksonville first responder was stabbed at a movie theater in the Regency area last week, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
On April 21 at 9:30 p.m., JSO responded to a stabbing that happened at AMC Regency 24 movie theater on Regency Square Blvd.
Harun Juma, 20, was arrested and is being charged with aggravated battery on a first responder.
A police report says a first responder was on a routine patrol when he observed a man loitering in the hallways, walking in and out of theaters. The officer says the man approached him and called him by a name he did not recognize.
At that point, some sort of altercation took place. The details of that altercation are largely redacted in the police report.
Officers responded as a result of said incident. Prior to officers arriving, a report says the man was detained in handcuffs. Officers noted in the report that the man was visibly covered in blood in front of one of the auditoriums.
A victim was found sitting, slouched against the wall of the auditorium in the hallway, the report states. He had a deep cut on his eyebrow with blood trickling down his face. There were also several lacerations on his chest and back, according to the report.
JFRD arrived on scene and rendered aid to the victim. The man was taken into custody by police.