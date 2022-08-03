Jacksonville man sentenced for murder after being hired to kill wife of man having an affair

The woman involved in the affair reportedly told investigators that her lover offered her $5,000 to get someone to murder his wife.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

A man has been sentenced for stabbing a Westside woman to death after being hired by the woman's husband and mistress to do so, according to court records.

Stephen Shelton Hand, 37, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after entering a plea of guilty for the murder of Velvet Burns.

Hand was initially charged in July 2019. He had already been in JSO custody on unrelated charges.

Velvet Burns was found dead inside her home in the 8800 block of Doris Lane on May 8, 2019 around 1:20 p.m., JSO said in a press conference in June.

Officers arrested Velvet Burns' husband, Jerry Burns, and another woman, Amanda Love, on second-degree murder charges.

JSO discovered Jerry Burns was reportedly having an affair with Love. Love reportedly told investigators Jerry Burns offered her $5,000 to get someone to murder his wife.

JSO said Hand and Velvet burns didn't know each other.

A witness reportedly observed Hand stabbing Velvet Burns and destroying evidence, JSO said. The report adds that forensic evidence also places Hand at the scene of the crime.