27 men arrested in 'Operation Endgame' targeting sexual predators in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over two dozen men have been arrested after an extensive undercover child sex crimes operation in Jacksonville led by multiple agencies.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says that 27 men were arrested after attempting to meet up with alleged minors for sexual relations. The minors, however, were undercover officers, who Williams said helped aid in the arrest of the men once they arrived at a prearranged meeting location.

Williams says most of the suspects live in Jacksonville and range in age from 21 to 59. There were also arrests made of people who drove to Jacksonville from as far away as Brunswick, Texas and Fort Meyers, Williams said.

Deputies say 'Operation: Endgame' was a join operation that was aided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the FBI and the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation took place over a span of five days during the month of June.