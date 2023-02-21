Jacksonville man convicted of brutal murder back before jury to determine whether to send him back to death row

Michael Renard Jackson was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Andrea Boyer, but that conviction was overturned two years later.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It was an emotional day, both for the family of Andrea Boyer and the defendant himself.

Boyer’s family read victim impact statements and told the jury how her murder impacts the family to this day.

“Andrea was my mentor in many ways when it came to our career together, we’ve always been inseparable, and Andrea and I worked ... where ultimately she took her last breath," said Amber Cochlin, Boyer's older sister.

Cochlin remembering her sister as fearless and inspiring. Her statement causing some jurors to tear up.

The jury also heard from Boyer’s sister-in-law, who said Boyer’s death traumatized the family.

“No one’s prepared to deal with murder but somehow when it happens you do and you get up the next day and the day after," said Heather Rich, Boyer’s sister-in-law.

A different kind of trauma was the focus of Michael Jackson’s defense team, which played a video of his mother, Betty Daniels, testifying.

As soon as she began talking Jackson put his had his head down and started crying.

Daniels testified about getting pregnant with Jackson at 18 and continuing to use drugs and alcohol throughout her pregnancy. She said Jackson had medical issues when he was born.

She said she had no time for her son and didn’t give him the care he needed.

Jackson’s mother pleaded with jurors to have mercy on her son because she believes he has changed.

“It’s just the way he talks, he goes to church now, he talks about God, he‘s positive about a lot of things," said Daniels.