A Fort Campbell soldier was killed and on base on Saturday.

According to WSMV, the soldier's husband was arrested after the shooting. The soldier's father has contacted First Coast News and identified her as 26-year-old Brittany Silvers.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the families involved. Any loss of a soldier has a profound impact on the entire Army family," said Brig. Gen. K. Todd Royer, acting senior commander, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell.

Silvers' father said she graduated from Terry Parker High School and was very well-liked. He went on to say that Silvers was in ROTC and had joined the Army right out of high school.

The military has not yet released an official identification of the victim of the shooting. Military.com reported that the FBI is investigating this crime.

