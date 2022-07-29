Northwest Jacksonville Duplex fire investigated as possible arson

The fire in the 4600 block of Ken Knight Drive displaced seven people and one child, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a Northwest Jacksonville duplex fire in the 4600 block of Ken Knight Drive as arson.

The fire displaced seven people and one child.

“I just want to know why somebody would do that because they have issues or whatever, but it's wrong,” displaced resident Scarlett Atkinson said.

Scarlett Atkinson is a resident of one of the homes affected. She says she wasn’t there at the time of the fire, but rushed home after she got a call from a friend. She says one of her cats is missing and a lot of her belongings are destroyed.

“The first thing I started looking for was my cats. It’s like water damage to my clothes and none of that can be saved, so I don't even want any of that.” Atkinson said.

Atkinson says she rents a room in the home along with a few other people she didn’t know before moving in. She also says she doesn’t know how the fire started.

“I’m just waiting for the report from the police officer. That's the only report I want to hear right now to ensure my safety and be somewhere to go tonight,” Atkinson said.