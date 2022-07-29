Fire breaks out on USS Milwaukee at Naval Station Mayport

Mayport authorities are on scene Friday afternoon with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A fire has broken out on USS Milwaukee, a US Navy littoral combat ship at Naval Station Mayport, according to a spokesperson for the base.

As of right now, there are no reports of injuries. The spokesperson said that was all the information able to be released at this time.

The ship returned to Mayport in April after a successful deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operation.

The ship deployed on Dec. 14, 2021 to conduct U.S. Southern Command and Joint Interagency Task Force South's counter narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea, a news release states.

Milwaukee, with its embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment assisted in disrupting an estimated 690 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of over $48.3 million and removed five suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade, according to the news release.