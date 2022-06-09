Jacksonville city officials push for change after dead body found in Terrace Park

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports a teenager discovered the body while walking his dog.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body found at a playground at a public park has Jacksonville city leaders pushing for change.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police report reveals the body was discovered on the playground equipment by a teenager who was walking his dog Saturday.

After learning about what happened, doing something to keep families safe is certainly on the radar for some elected officials.

"It's a safe haven, put back off the main thoroughfare," said Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci.

Carlucci is a die-hard Florida State football fan. When he was a kid, the only way to get there, before I-10 was extended, was to take Beaver Street and pass by Terrace Park.

It's a park that's seen its fair share of changes since those road trips to see the Seminoles.

"We can't lose sight of the fact that when somebody dies, it hurts," said Carlucci. "It hurts our city as a whole."

The cause of death is still under investigation, but neighbors tell me this is far from the first example of things they don't want to see in the neighborhood.

No one wanted to go on camera, but tell First Coast News between the sexual activity, drug use and cars busting through the fence to do donuts on the field, Terrace Park has become a place they don't want to go to, especially at night.

With that said, the Sheriff's office has received no calls for any illegal activity at the park since the start of 2022.

First Coast News discovered condom wrappers and liquor bottles scattered around the park.

A city crew arrived at the park Tuesday afternoon to clean up trash and re-open the playground.

Large puddles covered the playground equipment, and the swing set was submerged in several inches of water.

Carlucci says drainage improvements are scheduled for the park.

"Anything that makes the park more active will certainly make for a safer environment there," said Carlucci.

City Councilwoman Tyrona Clark-Murray represents the area and stopped by the park to assess what improvements are necessary.

"There isn't a case of a group of homeless individuals living in the park," said Clark-Murray. "It's really a matter of one or two individuals. It could use a little more lighting, but the lack of lighting is not a contributing factor in this case."