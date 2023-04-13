Appeal denied for 'Monster of Mayport' in murder conviction

Williams Wells earned his nickname for a 2003 mass killing in his Mayport trailer. Five people, including his wife, died in the incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The killer who gave himself the moniker “the Monster of Mayport” had both of his first degree murder convictions denied Thursday by the Florida Supreme Court.

William Wells previously pleaded guilty in his death penalty case.

Wells earned his nickname for a 2003 mass killing in his Mayport trailer – five people, including his wife. While in prison, he was convicted of attempted murder, and then of first-degree murder.

He is currently serving time for an accrued seven life sentences.

He now faces the death penalty for allegedly stabbing a fellow inmate to death in July. Law enforcement and prison sources who saw video of the incident say Wells and his alleged accomplice, Leo Boatman, brutally stabbed 32-year-old William Chapman to death inside Florida State Prison on July 5.

Wells was questioned at length by Circuit Judge Mark Moseley to determine his mental competence, but the judge eventually accepted his guilty plea.

In a series of communications with First Coast News, Wells has repeatedly said he wants the death penalty and will continue killing until he gets it.

He noted if prosecutors would only push “fervently for the death penalty, no one else would have had to die."