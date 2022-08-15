Jacksonville FBI has recovered 7 potential human trafficking victims, including missing minor

The Jacksonville FBI, as well as several other law enforcement agencies, helped to recover human trafficking victims and made three arrests.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven potential human traffic victims, including a child, have been saved thanks to an FBI Jacksonville operation.

One of the victims who was saved was an "at-risk minor" reported missing from another state in early 2022, officials said.

The FBI Jacksonville Division partnered with state and local agencies to identify the victims during a nationwide effort dubbed “Operation Cross Country.”

Operation Cross Country focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

Three people suspected of human trafficking crimes were arrested over the course of two weeks in August, FBI Jacksonville announced.

Another 46 potential victims are being investigated.