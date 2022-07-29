Flagler County man arrested after allegations of sex crimes involving children at group home

Deputies say Peter Strickland would entice the victims by offering them multiple items of value in exchange for the sexual activity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in Flagler County after allegations of sexual crimes involving multiple juveniles who reside at a group home in Palm Coast.

Earlier this month, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received a sex offense complaint involving multiple juveniles who reside at a group home in Palm Coast.

Deputies say evidence was uncovered indicating the case involved human trafficking.

FCSO says Peter James Strickland, age 32, of Palm Coast was soliciting sex acts from juvenile females who were possibly as young as 13 years old.

Deputies say Strickland would entice the victims by offering them multiple items of value in exchange for the sexual activity and that he would also video record the sexual encounters

Through investigative techniques, detectives were able to obtain enough evidence to obtain multiple search warrants and an arrest warrant for Strickland.

On July 28, deputies say they conducted an interview with Peter at his place of employment at Palm Coast Utilities. During the interview, Strickland reportedly admitted to having sexual relations with the victims about 15 times over the past two years.

The victim’s ages ranged from 13 to 17 years of age. Strickland admitted to providing the victim’s with items of value in exchange for the sexual activity, and confirmed he had video recorded some sexual encounters.

Detectives served a search warrant at Strickland’s residence, where dozens of items were reportedly located and seized for further analysis.

Strickland was arrested for unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and is being held under a $100,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.