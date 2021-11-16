Hearing held Tuesday for Kimberly Kessler after Judge rules electric carving knife will be allowed as evidence during murder trial

Kimberly Kessler is accused of killing Jolene Cummings over Mother's Day weekend 2018. At the time, they both worked at the same hair salon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge will allow a jury to hear that Kimberly Kessler bought an electric carving knife, trash bags, cleaning gloves and ammonia during the 24-hour time frame in which she's accused of murdering Yulee hairstylist Joleen Cummings.

An order issued late Monday afternoon by Circuit Judge James Daniel says the evidentiary value of the purchase outweighs the possibility it may unfairly prejudice jurors.

The order will be discussed during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. You can watch that live here at 1:30 p.m.

Kessler is accused of killing Cummings over Mother's Day weekend 2018. At the time, they both worked at the same hair salon. Kessler has pleaded not guilty but has also refused to communicate with her attorneys or cooperate with the court.