Hammer and Hope offers free drug treatment services Friday after Clay County sheriff announces 44 arrests

There have been about 500 drug-related arrests and 23 confirmed overdose deaths in Clay County since January.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The hammer has already fallen as 44 men and women are under arrest this week on 100-plus charges for offenses such as trafficking, sale and delivery, and intent to distribute drugs in the Clay Hill and Middleburg areas, Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

Now comes the hope as about 20 Clay County organizations and agencies host a community services event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Wilkinson Elementary School at 4965 County Road 218 in Middleburg to help those with drug problems and their families.

There have been about 500 drug-related arrests and 23 confirmed overdose deaths in Clay County since January, most in the Clay Hill and Middleburg areas, Cook said. So Operation Hammer and Hope is a "multi-faceted approach" to the drug problem families in need are facing in those communities, Cook said.

"Drug dealing in Clay County will not be tolerated," she said. "If you’re a drug dealer, understand we have a highly trained and professional team of patrol deputies and detectives who love our community and will not allow you to prey on our children and families."

The Sheriff's Office "used that hammer to take the drugs off the streets," County Commissioner Betsy Condon said at a Thursday news conference at the school. Surrounded by county officials and service providers who will co-host the community services event, Condon said they will range from addiction treatment to aid for families dealing with court issues due to drug-related crimes.

"We want to encourage all citizens to come out and take advantage of all the services," Condon said. "If you can't come out Friday, contact any of these folks behind me to make sure you can take advantage of these services. Help is available."

Starting in January as part of Cook's reorganization, the Sheriff's Office took a "deep dive" into illegal drugs in the county, she said. Their reorganized Narcotics Unit intensified its focus on people dealing drugs, and the first phase of Operation Hammer and Hope resulted in the 44 arrests with five more being sought.

Among the charges are 80 felonies and more than a dozen types of illegal narcotics seized, including 188.11 grams of methamphetamine, 65.14 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, 72.62 grams of fentanyl and 39.3 grams of heroin.

"These are the same drugs that have led to so many overdose cases and heartbreak for Clay County families," Cook said.

After news of the arrests, county and community members spoke about Friday's five-hour event to help families suffering from addiction issues.

The Sheriff’s Office will provide a drug education display to educate parents, as well as a drug take-back program. Clay County Fire Rescue will offer treatment to assist anyone who wants to get off of opioid addiction, with 35 clients so far this year.

"For those ready to start the process of recovery, our community para-medicine program offers free daily in-person dosing of medication-assisted treatment," Battalion Chief Glenn East said. "... Clients will also be connected to recovery peer specialists as well as follow-up care."

With Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's Wednesday announcement that the state could get as much as $1.6 billion in legal settlements with three pharmaceutical distributors and one drug maker stemming from the opioid epidemic, Cook was asked if any of that could come to Clay County. Between the pharmaceutical companies and open borders allowing illegal drugs into the country, she said drugs are "infesting" her community.

"We made 500 drug arrests this year and we still have a drug problem," Cook said. "I hope some of that $1.6 million makes it into Clay County. We could use it. We have a serious drug issue here, and unfortunately it lands in the lap of law enforcement."

Florida was one of 14 states that negotiated the agreements with distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Moody’s office said the total amount of funding will be determined by the degree of participation by state and local governments, including those not involved in the litigation. It said the “substantial majority” of the money will be spent on opioid treatment, prevention and recovery services.

Other services being offered at Friday's Wilkinson school event include the county clerk and comptroller's office helping families deal with someone sentenced and fined due to drug-related crimes.

The Clay Action Coalition, which works to prevent and reduce substance misuse among teens and adults, will provide drug disposal packets for at-home use and safe alternatives to opioid use for pain management. Narcan kits will be available to those whose family members might face an overdose situation.

Information on mental health and substance use treatment, free basic primary medical care to uninsured residents and a tax collector consultant to assist residents with reinstating a driver's license will be available. The Quigley House will provide information on domestic violence and sexual assault services, while the Schools Police Department will have information for families about the upcoming school year regarding safety and security.

In addition, free COVID-19 vaccinations, education on unintentional injury prevention, family planning, STD education and other resources will be available from the Health Department. Services also will be offered by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

County officials said they hope this free event will be the first of an ongoing partnership and community outreach effort, but no additional dates were scheduled yet.

