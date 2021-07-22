Duval County grand jury indicts 4 for first-degree murder

The grand jury returned first-degree murder charges for Daisean Biffle, Stephen Hand, Jerry Burns and Owen Laureano-Cosme.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County grand jury indicted four men on first-degree murder charges for their role in three separate incidents that occurred in Jacksonville, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The grand jury returned first-degree murder charges for Daisean Biffle, Stephen Hand, Jerry Burns and Owen Laureano-Cosme.

Daisean Biffle

Daisean Biffle is accused of killing his girlfriend Ebony Nicholas, 22, at the Jacksonville Amazon fulfillment center last year where they both worked.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 29. At the scene, police said officers found Biffle injured and Nicholas dead from gunshot wounds.

Stephen Hand and Jerry Burns

Stephen Hand was arrested for murder after reportedly stabbing a woman to death after being hired by the woman's husband and mistress to do so, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.



Velvet Burns was found stabbed to death inside a home on the Westside back in 2019, according to police.

The victim's husband, Jerry Burns, and another woman, Amanda Love were also arrested on second-degree murder charges.

JSO discovered Jerry Burns was reportedly having an affair with Love. Love reportedly told investigators Jerry Burns offered her $5,000 to get someone to murder his wife.

Later during the investigation, Hand, 37, was arrested for the murder of Velvet Burns. JSO said Hand and Velvet burns didn't know each other.

A witness reportedly observed Hand stabbing Velvet Burns and destroying evidence, JSO said. The report adds that forensic evidence also places Hand at the scene of the crime.

Owen Cosme



Owen Cosme is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for his alleged role in the Feb. 10 triple murder Calloway Cove apartments off West Moncrief Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said its gang unit was in the Moncrief area the night of the murders when police heard gunshots. Officers chased a vehicle they say was speeding away from the Calloway Cove apartment complex for 3 to 4 miles before using a pit maneuver to stop it. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Clay County.