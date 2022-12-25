Haleigh Cummings' father in Putnam County jail, accused of resisting officer, drug charges

Ronald Cummings was never charged in his daughter's dissapearance but served over a decade on drug charges. He was released in October and is now back in jail.

The father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, is in jail in Putnam County. Jail records show he was booked on the evening of Christmas Eve.

Ronald Cummings and his girlfriend, Misty Croslin, were at the center of the investigation surrounding Haleigh's disappearance, but were never charged.

However, they were both arrested on drug charges during the investigation, and Ronald Cummings served over 12 years on those charges. He was released in October.

Records show he has now been booked into Putnam County Jail on charges of resisting an officer, battery, obstructing the police, possession of drugs, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana and a traffic charge for possession of drugs.

He is being held on no bond.

Haleigh's disappearance

Haleigh was 5 years old when she disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009.

At the time of Haleigh’s disappearance, deputies she was at home with her brother and Croslin.

When the father came home from work, Haleigh was gone and to this day has never been found

“Everybody in Putnam County and beyond, just like I said, fell in love with this little blonde headed big brown eyed loving little girl that was as innocent as innocent could be," said Chief Deputy Colonel Joe Wells with the Putnam County Sheriffs office.

Wells says out of his 25-year career this is the biggest case that he has ever seen.

“Throughout the years this case had developed more than four thousand tips," he explains. "We have sent detectives across the country to Tennessee to the West Coast. We interviewed folks that claim to have information on this some who are in prison."

Even after all these years, the sheriff’s office still has their eyes on Croslin. Wells says during the investigation her story changed and never added up.

Wells believes she knows more than she’s telling and very likely knows what happened to Haleigh.

“She is certainly the key to this case, she was certainly there when it happened, and she knows and in that respect she is definitely a person of interest," said Wells.

Wells says investigators plan on continuing discussions with Cummings since he's been released.