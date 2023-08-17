Grand jury indicts Jared Bridegan's ex-wife in his murder, state seeking death penalty

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder and child abuse.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Duval County grand jury indicted the ex-wife of Jared Bridegan Thursday for her alleged involvement in his killing. State Attorney Melissa Nelson made the announcement at a news conference with Kirsten Bridegan, the victim's widow, standing nearby.

Nelson said the state intends to seek the death penalty against her. The state is also seeking the death penalty against her husband, Mario Fernandez, who's also charged in Bridegan's Feb. 16, 2022 killing. Another man, Henry Tenon is also charged in the death.

"Henry Tenon did not act alone. Mario Fernandez did not plan alone and Shanna Gardner's indictment acknowledges her central and key role in the cold, calculated, and premeditated murder of Jared Bridegan," Nelson said during the news conference.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and child abuse. She was taken into custody in West Richland, Washington Thursday and will be extradited to Duval County to stand trial, Nelson said.

Tenon, 62, confessed to his involvement in the murder in March. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Along with the murder charge, Mario Fernandez is also charged with child abuse because Bridegan was killed in front of his 2-year-old daughter.

"Shanna's arrest ends one horrific chapter of our pursuit for justice for Jared," Kirsten Bridegan said addressing the media following the news conference. "And now we open a new one. This next chapter will be excruciating, but we are confident in the ability of the States Attorney's Office and law enforcement to bring truth to light."

On Feb. 16, 2022 the father of four was murdered in the road just outside the Sanctuary neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach. Police say as he was turning out of the neighborhood onto a narrow, dimly lit section of the road, a tire had been placed in the street.

He opened his door to presumably move the tire out of the road and it was then he was gunned down, police said. He was shot multiple times as 2-year-old Bexley remained strapped into her car seat.

Tenon had rented a property from Mario Fernandez. The night Bridegan was shot, he was dropping off his and Shanna's twin children.

"For 547 days, we've hoped and prayed that this day would come," Kirsten Bridegan said. "Our hearts will always be full of deep gratitude for the men and woman who worked tirelessly to bring justice forward in Jared's case."