Glynn County dog trainer arrested, accused of abusing dog at St. Simons Puppy Paradise

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County dog trainer has been arrested on an animal cruelty charge.

Glynn County Police said Jordan Studstill was caught on security video hitting a dog with a metal rod while she was an employee at St. Simons Puppy Paradise

In a police report, an officer describes watching video showing Studstill hitting a dog "approximately 21 times on the face, head, and body."

The officer said Studstill left the dog, returned and continued to beat it.

The police report said the incident happened June 29, 2022.

St. Simons Puppy Paradise owner, Tina Sportschuetz, reported it to police nearly six months later on January 3, 2023, according to the police report.

Police arrested Studstill on August 10, 2023.

Police said Sportschuetz told police she fired Studstill on December 20, 2022 because Studstill stealing money from her business and that she was "collecting money from St. Simons Puppy Paradise clients for her own business services."

The report said Studstill worked at St. Simons Puppy Paradise from October 2021 to December 20, 2022.

According to the report, Sportschuetz told police she was getting complaints from some of her staff about Studstill, "using a metal rod to hit dogs while at work."

Sportschuetz told police she confronted Studstill about her behavior and Studstill said it was the way she trained dogs, according to the report.

Police spoke with other St. Simons Puppy Paradise staff members as well.

In the report, one staff member said he saw Studstill put a slip leash around a medium size dog's neck and hold it off the ground until it passed out.

Police say a different staff member said she saw Studstill beat a small dog with a mop head until "it started bleeding out of its mouth."

Studstill is out of jail on bond.

First Coast News tried reaching out to her but has not been successful.

First Coast News requested an interview with Sportschuetz, but she declined.