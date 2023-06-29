Palm Coast man sentenced for shooting dog in head, puppy expected to make full recovery

Jamier Lee-Bright, 26, told police that he shot the dog in the head and shoulder after his fiancée allegedly said that the dog had bitten her last April.

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was sentenced earlier this week for shooting a dog in the head and shoulder in April 2022, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Jamier Lee-Bright, 26, was sentenced to 18 months in Florida State Prison followed by 42 months of probation on felony animal cruelty charges. He will also be placed on the animal abuse registry and is required to have no contact with any animals, complete a mental health evaluation and forfeit his firearm to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence comes after Lee-Bright plead guilty to charges in May 2023.

On Apr. 2, 2022, deputies responded to the Seminole Woods neighborhood in Palm Coast in reference to multiple calls received from residents about hearing gunshots in the area as well as dogs barking and crying.

When deputies arrived to Seaman Trail East, they made contact with Lee-Bright who denied hearing any gunshots. Police say after making initial contact, Lee-Bright's "behavior and mannerisms became concerning" and deputies witnessed him sweating excessively with what appeared to be freshly smeared blood on his face, according to a news release. Deputies also found a freshly dug hole in the corner of the backyard with Lee-Bright hosing off his back lanai at one point.

Detectives met with Lee-Bright who told them that he was woken up earlier in the day by his fiancée screaming at their dog for allegedly biting her. Lee-Bright’s fiancée did not sustain any injuries from the alleged incident that led to the shooting.

The news release states that Lee-Bright told investigators that he jumped out of bed, retrieved a firearm, picked up the dog, walked outside and shot the dog once in the head. He then dragged the dog back inside, locked it in a kennel and attempted to clean the bloody patio to prevent anyone from knowing what happened.

After Lee-Bright's confession to investigators, detectives entered his residence, found the dog visibly in pain and took the dog to Flagler Animal Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. During the investigation, the sheriff's office discovered that the dog had been locked inside the kennel for over two hours before law enforcement was notified.

“This is a sick and twisted individual to try and reprimand an animal and leave it to die,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the news release. “I’m glad the dog is doing well and expected to make a full recovery. I’d like to thank the detectives who were able to gather enough evidence to arrest this animal abuser along with Animal Control for helping get this dog to safety and taking care of his medical needs. Also to the neighbors who contacted us to report this incident, you may have very well saved this dog’s life. This was a great team effort everyone involved and I hope this guy never gets the privilege of owning a pet again.”

Two days later, on Apr. 4, 2022, a warrant was issued for Lee-Bright's arrest, as the man was taken into custody and was previously held on a $7,500 bond.

Just a month later in May 2022, Hayden Ore, an FSCO employee, decided to welcome the 1-year-old puppy named Rocky, as a new addition to his family who were looking to adopt a dog, the release states. Rocky has made "great progress" since his injury with Ore's wife adding that he has not shown any signs of aggression.