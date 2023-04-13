FWC officer faces charges for child pornography, St Johns Sheriff's Office says

Officer William Lee Lawshe was an officer with FWC since 2008.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer has been arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for possession of child pornography.

Officer William Lee Lawshe was arrested on April 12, according to FWC. He resigned before he was terminated.

Lawshe faces three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested after SJCSO received a tip that Lawshe uploaded child sexual abuse material. Three files which depict two different children in a sexually explicit manner were linked to Lawshe's cell phone, according to the arrest warrant.

Lawshe had been with FWC since 2008. He was recognized as "Officer of the Year" in 2014, as shown in an old FWC Facebook Post.

"These charges are detestable to me and all of our employees and in no way reflect our values as an agency,” said Col. Roger Young, Director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement.