Man who shot, killed teen in Glynn County hunting accident sentenced

The 17-year-old was shot and killed after Hector Romero-Hernandez said he mistook Lane for a deer while on a hunting trip in 2019 in Glynn County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Romero-Hernandez was sentenced to ten year, the first five to be served in prison while the remainder can be served under parole. He was found guilty for misusing hunting equipment and involuntary manslaughter.

According to the indictment, Romero-Hernandez used a firearm in a manner to endanger the bodily safety of Bobby Lee Lane by failing to identify his target and shooting said person. The indictment also says Romero was under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine to the extent that it was less safe for him to hunt.

At the time, deer season for archery was open in Georgia, but firearms season did not start until mid-October.

Lane’s family told First Coast News following the shooting they wanted to know why Romero, 32 years old at the time of the incident, had a rifle with him.

Police say they were called to an area in the 500 block of Myers Hill Road where the incident happened.

Romero helped take Lane to a nearby convenience store to get to an ambulance.