Former Clay County softball coach gets 20 years for producing images of child sexual abuse

Andrew Overheul, 43, was arrested after he tried to record one of his softball players taking a shower. He pleaded guilty to producing child sexual abuse material.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Clay County softball coach will spend 20 years in federal prison for producing explicit images and video of child sexual abuse, according to the Department of Justice.

Forty-three-year-old Andrew Overheul had pleaded guilty to two counts of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material in June 2023. He has been in police custody since April 20, 2023.

In addition to serving 20 years in federal prison, Overheul will spend a lifetime of supervised release.

On Nov. 18, 2022, Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant to Overheul's house, following an investigation that he allegedly tried to record one of his softball players taking a shower on his cell phone. That's when investigators discovered hundreds of photos and videos of minors that appeared to be taken without their consent.

“This individual, in a position of trust, mentorship, and oversight over children in our community, abused this position in the most heinous of ways and will be held accountable for his despicable actions,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips.

On Sept. 17, 2022, a parent of a 12-year-old child told the Clay County Sheriff's Office their child found a cell phone recording of her showering and changing clothes in the bathroom at her softball coach's house, according to a release. Deputies responded that night and interviewed the parent and child.

The parent and child said that they were at the softball coach's home in Orange Park earlier in the day for a party, as Overheul was the child's softball coach. Players on the softball team decided to have a group sleepover at Overheul's home that night.

Overheul told the 12-year-old girl that she could take a shower in the master bathroom, since another girl was showering in another bathroom during the time. The girl spotted a phone propped up on the master bathroom countertop between two boxes, with the camera facing the shower. Upon closer inspection, the child found that the phone had been recording and stopped it immediately.

After seeing that the recording was of her, she deleted the video, placed the phone back on the counter, and called her parents to come pick her up.

The girl's parent texted Overheul at 8:17 p.m. saying that they were on the way to pick up their child, and would talk to Overheul when they arrived. According to documents, Overheul responded at 8:44 p.m. saying, "Hey we talked with the girls. No one is admitting to playing a joke. The others that were in that bathroom said they saw my phone charging but no other phones."

After interviewing the parents and child, CCSO detectives interviewed Overheul the next morning on Sept. 18, 2022. Overheul stated that he was the only person that used or had access to his cellphone. He further explained that his cellphone was in the bathroom where it was charging.

Agents received a federal search warrant for Overheul's cellphone and found two photos of several underaged girls on the softball team, wearing swimsuits and sitting on the living room floor in Overheul's home.

Forensic evidence also revealed that Overheul downloaded an app that allows a camera to record remotely with live view imaging of the camera from a smartphone. The search of his phone further showed Overheul downloading another app, used to delete information from a person's phone.