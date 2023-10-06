Former Clay County softball coach faces up to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges

Andrew Overheul, 43, has pleaded guilty to two counts of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material. His sentencing hasn't been scheduled yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Clay County softball coach is facing up to 60 years with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty on child pornography charges Friday, according to the state attorney's office.

Andrew Lynn Overheul, 43, is being charged with two counts of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material. The Clay County School District said Overheul was not employed with the district.

On Sept. 17, 2022, a parent of a 12-year-old child contacted the Clay County Sheriff's Office to report a complaint the child had about finding a cell phone recording of her showering and changing clothes in the bathroom at her softball coach's house, according to a release. CCSO responded that night and interviewed the parent and child.

The parent and child said that they were at the softball coach's home in Orange Park earlier in the day for a party, as Overheul was the child's softball coach. Players on the softball team decided to have a group sleepover at Overheul's home that night.

Overheul told the 12-year-old girl that she could take a shower in the master bathroom, since another girl was showering in another bathroom during the time. The girl spotted a phone propped up on the master bathroom countertop between two boxes, with the camera facing the shower. Upon closer inspection, the child found that the phone had been recording and stopped it immediately.

After seeing that the recording had been of her, she deleted the video, placed the phone back on the counter and called her parents to come pick her up from Overheul's home. The girl's parent sent a text message to Overheul at 8:17 p.m. saying that they were on the way to pick up their child, and did not specify a reason why. According to documents, Overheul responded at 8:44 p.m. saying, "Hey we talked with the girls. No one is admitting to playing a joke. The others that were in that bathroom said they saw my phone charging but no other phones."

After interviewing the parents and child, CCSO detectives interviewed Overheul at his home the next morning on Sept. 18, 2022. Overheul stated that he was the only person that used or had access to his cellphone. He further explained that his cellphone was in the bathroom and had placed it there to charge.

Agents received a federal search warrant for Overheul's cellphone and found two photos of several underaged girls on the softball team, wearing swimsuits and sitting on the living room floor in Overheul's home, dated Sept. 17 with a time stamp of 5:36 p.m. Forensic evidence also revealed that at 7:38 p.m., Overheul downloaded an app that allows a camera to record remotely with live view imaging of the camera from a smartphone. The search of his phone further showed Overheul downloading another app, used to delete information from a person's phone.

On Nov. 18, 2022, Homeland Security Investigations executed a federal search warrant at Overheul's home and found numerous electronic devices with hundreds of photos and videos of minors.