Florida's Crime Stoppers tip line gets increased reward for homicides

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida's move to almost double reward money to those whose anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers statewide lead to an arrest in certain murder cases could be a boon, according to Jacksonville's volunteer tip line group.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the increase this week, saying the maximum allowable award amount can now go from $5,000 to $9,500 for tips that pan out. There are 27 Crime Stopper organizations statewide.

"I am hopeful this increased award amount will incentivize more Floridians with knowledge of murder cases to anonymously come forward," she said.

"Money talks," said Wyllie Hodges, executive director of First Coast Crime Stoppers that now offers up to $3,000 for tips that lead to arrests.

The award increase is possible via a partnership with the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and Attorney General’s Office, and came after homicide offenses rose in parts of the state, Moody said.

Murders increased 16 percent statewide in just the first six months of 2020, with rates skyrocketing in Broward, Duval and Orange counties. As of Thursday, 28 homicides had been reported in Jacksonville compared to 20 by the same date in 2020, according to Times-Union records. The city unofficially recorded 175 homicides in 2020, 15 more than the 160 reported in 2019 and the most since 153 people were killed in 2007, Times-Union records show.

Hodges said the reward increase would only be made in a few cases of homicides or hit-and-run fatalities, probably cold cases that need some extra help. And Sheriff Mike Williams has to request it, he said.

"If they find a case they want to use this enhanced money on, it has to be written up and sent to a committee," Hodges said. "This is not an additional $9,500, but a total. In my case, my program would pay $5,000, and we would be able to get the other $4,500 from them."

First Coast Crime Stoppers' reward money comes from a special Florida Crime Stoppers Trust Fund grant and donations.

Over the past year, Florida's Crime Stoppers groups received thousands of tips statewide that resulted in at least 2,000 arrests.

To make an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (TIPS) or via the P3 Tips mobile app at bit.ly/3pYupP3.

