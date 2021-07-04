Flagler County man arrested for allegedly touching himself in step-daughter's bedroom

The victim recorded a video of the incident, which helped lead to the speedy arrest of the man, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man is facing child sex charges after his step-daughter allegedly recorded him touching himself in her room.

On July 1, deputies responded to the home and spoke to the victim's father. He reported earlier in the day, his daughter told him that her step-father had come into her room without clothes and started to touch himself as she pretended to be asleep in bed, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Furthermore, the victim's father told the sheriff's office his daughter recorded the incident on the cell phone, the sheriff's office said.

After reviewing the video, the sheriff's office obtained a warrant for the man's arrest Sunday.

The sheriff's office arrested the man, who First Coast News is not naming to protect the victim's identity. Investigators also confiscated his cell phone for the investigation.

“I want to commend the victim for not only coming forward but also for turning the tables on her abuser by capturing him committing the offense,” Sheriff Staly said. “This man was a trusted figure in his victim’s life. In my opinion, this disgusting pervert lost the right to be called a stepfather and is now in jail where he belongs. I’m glad we were able to get him before he hurt his victim further.”