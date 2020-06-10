St. Johns deputies search for shooter after 2 shot in St. Augustine

The suspect fled the scene on foot, the sheriff's office says. The victims were life-flighted to a hospital.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching the area near State Road 16 on Florida Club Boulevard for the person who reportedly shot two people Tuesday night, according to spokesperson Chuck Mulligan.

The sheriff's office got the call about the shooting around 6:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were heard in the parking lot of a complex in the area.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw the shooter flee from a pick-up truck on foot and appeared to shed clothing while running, Mulligan said.

One victim was flown to Memorial Hospital while the other was transported to Flagler Hospital. At this time, their conditions aren't known. Mulligan said their identities are not being released because of Marsy's Law.

At this time, a male who reportedly matched the suspect description was detained and is now being questioned, according to Mulligan. However, he said it isn't clear if he is the shooter.

The sheriff's office is continuing to search the area for the shooter and for evidence by air, K9 units and via their dive team. Mulligan said deputies are also going to examine surveillance video from the complex, as well as talk to witnesses to gather more information about what happened.

"All the likelihood is that [the suspect] is in the area of this crime scene," Mulligan said.

"We are going to go through all of that and put all the pieces together," he added.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: SJSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Florida Club Blvd off of SR-16 (The Royal St.... Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 6, 2020