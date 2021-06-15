FHP arrests driver after chase, crash in Downtown Jacksonville

At some point during the pursuit, the truck was involved in a crash, where the driver hit a fence, FHP said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver is facing drug charges and eluding law enforcement after a chase through Downtown Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were attempting to make a traffic stop for the driver of a red pickup truck, according to FHP. The driver fled the traffic stop.

FHP cruisers pursued the driver, then backed off of their pursuit because the FHP Aviation Unit was tracking the driver, FHP said. Troopers continued to follow the tracking.

At some point during the pursuit, the truck was involved in a crash, where the driver hit a fence, FHP said. The driver eventually pulled into the JSO Memorial Building parking lot.