Carjacking on Cesery leads to high-speed chase, arrest at Atlantic Boulevard Publix

An eyewitness saw a woman pulled from her car and gave chase. The suspect was captured outside the Atlantic Boulevard Publix a short while ago.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was pulled from her car on Cesery Boulevard Wednesday morning in an apparent carjacking, according to an eyewitness to the incident.

The man followed the suspect as he sped away in the white Lexus, before he was stopped and eventually arrested by police, the witness said. The vehicle showed significant front-end damage, but it was not immediately clear how the car came to a stop.

Police at the scene said JSO dispatch received three complaints about the suspect from residents at several apartments, and he may have also tried to carjack a truck. The man was being treated at the scene by paramedics.

JSO said the incident is not related to any of the businesses in the shopping center.

First Coast News has reached out to JSO for more information.

We will continue to update this developing story.