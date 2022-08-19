Teen arrested on fentanyl charges after calling Flagler County Commissioner offering him cocaine

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Jack Fisher had enough fentanyl to potentially kill more than 1,500 people.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old in Flagler County is facing fentanyl charges after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said he called a county commissioner and offered him cocaine.

Deputies arrested Jack Fisher Monday morning and said he had enough fentanyl to potentially kill 1,585 people.

Deputies and Flagler County Commission Chair Joe Mullins said it all started last week when Fisher called Mullins and offered him an eight-ball of cocaine.

Mullins, who said he celebrated 11 years of sobriety from a cocaine addiction a few days before he got that call, said he thought it was a joke initially, but he reported it to deputies. Deputies had Mullins continue to text Fisher and arranged an in-person meeting where Fisher was arrested and found with a bag filled with more than three grams of fentanyl.

Several people on social media accuse Mullins, who's up for reelection, of staging the whole thing for votes.

"My sobriety is all I have," Mullins said. "And it means much more than any election to me, and getting drugs off the street and saving lives. I've seen a lot of friends and a lot of family members die by this addiction and die by the opioid and drug crisis. I don't want to see anymore."