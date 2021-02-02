FCN crime analyst gives advice when ordering delivery after delivery driver accused of stealing puppy

The condo the dog was taken from now has residents come to the lobby to get their food instead of letting drivers go up to the units.

After police said a food delivery driver stole a puppy over the weekend, the condo building the dog was taken from has new rules for residents when they order food. Residents now have to come downstairs to the lobby to get their food.

Ten-month-old puppy Lexi is back with her owners, Rick and Kim Block, after Jacksonville Beach Police said a delivery driver stole her Saturday. The Blocks ordered pizza and had Grubhub deliver. Kim said she turned around for a second to put the food down and the dog was gone.

Police said the condo's surveillance video shows 22-year-old Arlinson Chilito put Lexi in his bag while getting out of the elevator. The video then shows him walk out of the building, get into the car and drive away.

Chilito is now charged with grand theft.

"In the future, had she been standing there knowing they were coming, maybe put the dog up somewhere," First Coast News Crime and Safety Analyst Mark Baughman said. "Or potentially, if you have a young child or anybody else that you don't want to come in contact with the individual, but you have to open the door and get food, I mean, maybe those are the preventative measures you take leading up to something like that."

Baughman said another precaution you can take is choose the contactless delivery option if the delivery app offers it, so the driver leaves your food at the door.

A spokesperson for Grubhub said Chilito was never contracted with the company. The spokesperson said he used another contracted driver's account without "Grubhub's permission or knowledge, which is a fraudulent misuse of our platform."

Rick Block said he was told the contracted driver was the suspect's girlfriend who showed up at his building Sunday with dog toys.

Grubhub's statement went on to say that it is, “shocked and appalled at this behavior," and will “support efforts to prosecute both individuals to the full extent of the law. We run rigorous background and motor vehicle checks before contracting with any driver and are committed to continuously reviewing and evolving our practices to prevent fraud and ensure safety for the Grubhub community."

Rick Block, an attorney, plans to sue Grubhub, and said the company has not cooperated through the entire incident.

Chilito was on probation for a DUI charge when the puppy was stolen.