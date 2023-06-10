Family: Woman arrested is connected to murder of Jacksonville 19-year-old

When Aniyah Womack was killed, her family called for anyone involved to turn themselves in. On Friday, JSO announced a manslaughter arrest family says is connected.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Friday that family says is related to the death of 19-year-old Aniyah Womack.

A family member of Womack's tells First Coast News that police have been keeping the family updated on all developments in the case and they were notified that Mariah Clayton, 20, was arrested on manslaughter charges.

In a press release distributed Friday, JSO announced Clayton's arrest. JSO said the arrest was in connection to a shooting. They did not name the victim, but said they were shot in the 1200 block of Kendall Town Boulevard. They say the victim had a single gunshot wound and died at the hospital.

When Womack died May 24, her family told First Coast News she was alive and in critical condition when she got to the hospital, but did not live. They also said she was at an apartment in the Regency area, which includes Kendall Town Boulevard, when she was shot.

In an interview with First Coast News at the time, her cousin, Autumn Redding, said: "We need the community, we need the person watching this to know... Turn yourself in or call the anonymous tip line."