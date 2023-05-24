Family says 19-year-old woman killed in Jacksonville shooting was 'always outgoing'

Aniyah Womack was pronounced dead hours after being dropped off by two unidentified people at a Jacksonville hospital Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman who was seriously injured in a shooting in Jacksonville Wednesday morning, has been identified by the woman's family.

19-year-old Aniyah Womack was pronounced dead a few hours after being dropped off at a Jacksonville hospital by two unidentified people. Police responded at the hospital around 12:30 a.m. in reference to the reported shooting. She was in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot.

Womack's mother says, "she’s just always been a positive, bubbly person, always happy and always outgoing."

JSO have not confirmed the location of where the shooting occurred and is still unknown, although the family of the victim say that she was with people in the Regency area of Jacksonville at the time she was shot.

Her family is asking the public to help identify a suspect.

"We need the community and we need the person watching this to know... turn yourself in or call the anonymous tip line," said Autumn Redding, cousin.