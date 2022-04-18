20 hours, six shootings, three dead, four injured | Easter weekend in Jacksonville

The last couple of days in the city have been really violent with a lot of questions and even fewer answers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had a busy holiday weekend. Three people were killed and four were wounded in six shootings in a span of 20 hours.

Police have not given any details about any possible connections to the crimes and no arrests have been made.

The most recent killing occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday in a shopping center at 103rd and Ricker Road near Little Caesar's and Publix. Police were called out and found a 17-year-old boy shot. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred at a nearby park where several teenagers were hanging out. Three of the teens drove to the shopping center after the shooting before calling for help.

Two killed in San Jose area

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Powers Avenue at about 4 a.m. Sunday and located two men dead suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said there was a large gathering in the parking lot of a business when an argument started, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office news release states.

Someone pulled out a firearm and started shooting, police said.

The first shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. That's when officers were called to the 5000 block of Normandy Boulevard. Police said another large gathering was reported in that area when gunshots rang out injuring a 17-year-old, a JSO news release states. The victim was driven to the hospital by an "unknown individual," police said.

Teen shot during "car club" gathering

Officers were then called to the 5000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for another shooting at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. This victim was also 17 years old, police said. Investigators reported another large gathering in the parking lot of a business. Police said the gathering was for a "car club meeting."

Man said he was shot on Interstate

About 3 hour later, officers were called back out to Normandy Boulevard again. This time in the 5700 block. Investigators said the victim claimed he was on Interstate 295 near Wilson Boulevard when he heard gunshots and later discovered he was shot, a JSO news release states. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police: This shooting may be "isolated incident"

At 6:20 a.m., Sunday another person was shot in what police said appears to be an "isolated incident" in the 1800 block of Hubbard Street. Police a man was shot in his arm and taken to the hospital.