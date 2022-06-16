Man expected to be OK after fight in parking lot of Jacksonville restaurant

According to officials, the fight began when the suspect entered the business and got into an altercation with employees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a fight Thursday night in the parking lot of a Jacksonville restaurant, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened on Main Street at 27th Street E, which is close to Hook & Catch Seafood & Chicken.

JSO says officers initially responded to reports of a fight. When they arrived, police reported that they immediately noticed one of the individuals was suffering from severe lacerations.

JSO says emergency services were called, and that person was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say that he is expected to be OK.

The suspect in this fight was detained on scene, police say.

