NASSAU, Fla. — DISCLAIMER: Video contains language that some may find offensive.

A Jacksonville man led deputies on a high-speed chase Wednesday after he reportedly told a child at a Nassau County elementary school that he had ice cream, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they found Katrail Crumley, 34, near the parent pick-up line at Hilliard Elementary School. Deputies said they asked Crumley if he was eating ice-cream and asking people for directions, and Crumley said "yes," according to the police report.

Deputies ran the tag of the vehicle Crumley was driving and determined that it wasn't assigned to that vehicle. Crumley told deputies that the vehicle was his girlfriend's grandfather's vehicle and that he must have put the tag on the wrong vehicle.

Crumley also said that he did not have his driver's license with him but he verbally gave the deputy his name and date of birth. When deputies went to run his information, Crumley entered his vehicle and fled from the area, according to deputies.

When deputies told Crumley to stop the vehicle, he gave the deputy the "middle finger" and proceeded northbound onto Ohio Street.

Crumley then took deputies on a 22-minute high-speed chase that spanned from Ohio Street to State Road 200 where he ran multiple stoplights and stop signs, almost hit multiple drivers, caused damage to a gas pipeline and struck officer's vehicles, according to the police report.

Crumley was finally apprehended after striking a patrol vehicle along SR 200. He was arrested and taken to the Nassau County Jail.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found 3.3 grams of methamphetamine, two glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue, a digital scale containing methamphetamine residue and multiple plastic baggies, according to the police report.

The vehicle's VIN number was registered as stolen out of Hamblen County in Tennessee, according to the sheriff's office.

Crumley faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of paraphernalia with residue, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, resisting arrest without violence and operating a motor vehicle without a proper driver's license. He also was issued multiple traffic citations.