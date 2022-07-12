Deputies: Elderly couple found dead after murder-suicide in St. Augustine Shores home

Deputies say both individuals were elderly and suffered from severe medical issues.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two people were found dead in St. Augustine Shores Monday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies confirmed the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

On July 11, 2022, SJSO responded to the home. A known friend of the family came by to drop off groceries and said she found a note from one of the individuals stating that they were deceased inside the residence.

Deputies say both individuals were elderly and suffered from severe medical issues.



Autopsy results confirmed both individuals sustained gun shot wounds.

The identity of the individuals has not been released.

*Editor's Note: First Coast News typically does not report on suicide, however, given that this involved an alleged murder, we are reporting due to the nature of the crime.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 160 crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 1 273-8255.