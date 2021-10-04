Deputies: 17-year-old arrested, accused of attacking teen with taser at Flagler County park

The 17-year-old girl was caught on camera using a taser on the victim in a four-minute video.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl was arrested on felony charges after deputies said she was caught on camera attacking another teenager with a taser.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ralph Carter Park after receiving reports of an active disturbance with weapons on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies found multiple vehicles entering and exiting the parking lot and multiple people standing around and yelling.

They said a woman on scene stated that several teens arrived at her home trying to fight her son.

The teens then made a plan to solve the argument by physically fighting at Ralph Carter Park, deputies said.

The woman claimed that she tried to calm the situation before it escalated but was unable to.

She told deputies that once the fight started, an unknown individual with a baseball bat struck a vehicle, causing the juveniles to franticly disperse before reconvening to fight.

Deputies said they were unable to locate the baseball bat or damaged cars.

While on scene deputies noticed a boy vomiting continuously. Deputies spoke with the boy who stated that during the fight he was beaten by multiple kids and was shocked multiple times with a taser, according to FCSO.

Deputies said the victim had marks consistent with a taser on his left abdomen, left arm, and on his back. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, deputies found footage of the fight showing multiple suspects attacking the child.

One of the suspects, later identified as a 17-year-old girl, was seen using a taser on the victim throughout the duration of the four-minute video, deputies said.

The teen was arrested on scene in connection to the incident. When questioned about the incident, she told deputies that "during the physical altercation, the victim allegedly kicked her so she used her taser on him."

“There is no doubt that without the intervention of family members and law enforcement, this feud between these two groups will continue and will escalate until someone is seriously injured or killed,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We have 30 to 40 people all participating in a brawl at a park. This is completely unacceptable and is not the way to solve a disagreement. One juvenile is already in custody and the investigation is on ongoing. Anyone participating in this kind of behavior in our community is going to be arrested. I promise you, no argument is worth losing your life over or being arrested for a serious crime. Parents, know where your kids and young adults are, know what they’re doing on social media, and know who they are hanging around with. It is my job to be the head law enforcement officer of the County, but it is your responsibility to be the main law enforcement officer of your household.”

The 17-year-old was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She is being charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Using a Weapon while Committing a Second-Degree Felony.

She is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach, FCSO said.

The FCSO is asking anyone with information regarding this case or any threats of retaliation to email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.

Authorities said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.