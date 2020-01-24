A 19-year-old male was spotted with a gun while sitting in his car in a Walmart parking lot in Julington Creek on Thursday night, prompting a "massive" response by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the male was released after they determined he was carrying the gun legally.

A viewer said there was a "massive" police presence at the Walmart, located at 845 Durbin Pavilion Dr., around 11 p.m.

The viewer said no one was being let into the store at the time. However, the Walmart was operating as usual by 11:30.