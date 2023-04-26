Former JSO Corrections Officer indicted, accused of COVID relief fraud

Deconna Burke, 34, was indicted on Tuesday charged with one count of wire fraud through the Paycheck Protection Program.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Corrections Office was indicted Tuesday accused of one count of wire fraud involving COVID relief fraud through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Deconna Burke, 34, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the United States government, if convicted.

Burke submitted a PPP loan application in April 2021 to a lender authorized by the Small Business Administration, according to a news release from United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg. Burke is accused of making multiple false statements regarding his purported payroll and operating expenses, including one in which he claimed he operated his own babysitting business with a gross income of $98,000, the news release states.

As part of his loan application, Burke is also accused of submitting a false IRS form that contained false statements about operating expenses, gross income and wage expenditures for his purported business, the news release states.

In total, Burke received $20,415. He's accused of using the money for personal expenses including paying off a loan for a motorcycle, the news release states.

In November 2021, Burke is accused of filing a PPP loan forgiveness application, claiming he had spent the $20,415 on payroll. The SBA forgave the entire loan amount.