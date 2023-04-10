Crime expert weighs in on bodycam footage showing forceful arrest of Jacksonville man

Le’Keian Woods' family has called the force excessive, saying the arrest was a merciless beating from the equivalent of a brutal street gang.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday, First Coast News Crime Anaylst Mark Baughman weighed in on body camera footage showing the forceful arrest of a 24-year-old Jacksonville man.

Le’Keian Woods was arrested Friday after he ran from police following a traffic stop. A police report describes Woods’ as violently resisting arrest, with officers striking Woods’ at least 17 times in the ribs, shoulder and face.

The beating captured on body-worn camera footage and the Le'Keian Wood mugshot both raised questions and concerns about this incident. Woods’ family has called the strikes excessive and released a statement calling the arrest a "merciless beating from the equivalent of a brutal street gang."

However, after watching the officer's body worn camera footage, Baughman believes the strikes are consistent with law enforcement techniques used to subdue a resisting suspect.

Baughman, a former law enforcement officer, says officers are trained to aim for soft tissue areas if they must use force on a suspect. Baughman pointed out that officers gave repeated commands for Woods to put his hands behind his back and that according to the report, they suspected Woods to be armed.

“It’s caught up in this area and probably in the shoulder area, they’re trying to control the head…They’re not stepping out of policy in procedure in what they’re doing in trying to get him to neutralize him as a threat and handcuff him," Baughman said.

Woods’ mom, Natassia Woods has continued to call the use of force unjustified. Her full statement is at the bottom of this story.

At that press conference an attorney representing Woods says he was already subdued from the taser, so officers had no reason to continue using force.

“So deadly force is not warranted, when you just try to put handcuffs on somebody. Deadly force is warranted when the person that's trying to use deadly force against you. And clearly from the video that didn't happen," Harry Daniels, a civil rights attorney said.



Woods is currently being held on charges of armed drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer with violence and violation of probation, among other charges.

The arrest is under investigation, the sheriff saying at this time JSO believes the officers acted appropriately.

